Woman snaps at 'weird' MIL, 'I am taking her son from her.' AITA?

So I have been with my husband for 5 years. We both are 30 years old. We live about 5 hours away from his mom, whom he is low contact with and has been long before we got together. In my opinion after meeting her, she views her son in a very weird way.
She thinks I am the reason he rarely talks with her, which is weird since he rarely spoke to her long before we even met. When I have met her, she has said stuff like I can’t compete with her, that she has his heart deep down but he is too afraid to admit it. That a son's love for his mother his nothing compared to what he “pretends” to feel for me.
So we met her yesterday, we had not seen her for a year prior to this and even if they are low contact, my husband still wants to see his mom from time to time, which is understandable. Everything was going like usual, not good, but it wasn’t awful either. After some time she, from nowhere, says “You used to love your mommies big chest all the time when you were a little boy, don’t you ever miss them when you touch her flat chest?”
We both were so dumbfounded that we both stopped eating. He just asked what was wrong with her and got up from his seat and told me that we are leaving. I got up and told her “No wonder he barely talks with you, you are weird, you know that?” We left and she started to text both of us, but mainly me.
The consensus of her texts was that I am taking her son from her, that it is unacceptable to talk to a woman like that. She don’t understand what he sees in me and that she will be waiting for the day he comes to his senses and returns to “mommie."
She said that she hopes he doesn't get me pregnant and that if I do, she fears for how ugly her grandchildren will be (due to my looks). She also said that calling someone such an evil thing like I did is a new point of low that she didn’t even think I was able to reach.
My husband blocked her immediately and I did so too after all her texts. He is angry at her but also extremely ashamed. He has said that he never wants to see her again and has expressed countless of times how sorry he is for taking me to her house.
I initially felt like I did no wrong. But after everything she texted me I feel awful. I can’t help to feel like I was an ahole for calling her that, what she said was weird, but maybe it was an awful thing of me to have said that. I could’ve simply just left without saying anything. I feel dumb and like an ahole after everything she told me.
Ironmike11B said:
NTA. No she's a psycho and you should block her everywhere. That is just sick.
Ibba60222 said:
NTA. She IS weird. Who says that stuff to their grown son? You were more polite than a lot of people would’ve been. Don’t feel bad, she deserved it.
Accomplished-Emu-591 said:
NTA. You did not exaggerate at all in what you said to her. You both will be fine without her.
Wanda_McMimzy said:
NTA. You’re a good person. That’s why you feel bad. It’ll pass.
Emotional_Fan_7011 said:
NTA. She is off her rocker!
angryomlette said:
Correction. Your MIL is not weird. She is a disgusting creep. NTA.