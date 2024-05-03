Woman snaps at 'weird' MIL, 'I am taking her son from her.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my MIL that she is effing weird?"

So I have been with my husband for 5 years. We both are 30 years old. We live about 5 hours away from his mom, whom he is low contact with and has been long before we got together. In my opinion after meeting her, she views her son in a very weird way.

She thinks I am the reason he rarely talks with her, which is weird since he rarely spoke to her long before we even met. When I have met her, she has said stuff like I can’t compete with her, that she has his heart deep down but he is too afraid to admit it. That a son's love for his mother his nothing compared to what he “pretends” to feel for me.