Woman snaps at coworker for rubbing her belly, 'you’ve got a baby bird on the way.' AITA?

So today, my office building was throwing a little fiesta-themed event and they offered free lunch in the cafeteria. A bunch of us went down to grab food. While I was standing in line, I opened the Nest camera app to check on something and saw a little bird that’s been showing up outside every day.
I laughed and casually said to no one in particular, “This bird comes to visit me every day.” Right after I said that, a coworker (who has made pregnancy comments toward me before) came up, rubbed my belly without asking, and said something like, “Maybe it’s because you’ve got a baby bird on the way.”
I felt this immediate wave of rage—like why are we still doing this in 2025?? So I said, “Don’t be wishing that kind of bad luck on me.” She looked super taken aback, and my boss (who overheard) also looked at me like I’d just said something offensive. It felt like I was the crazy one for being upset.
But I didn’t ask to be touched, I’m not pregnant, and I really don’t like people making those kinds of comments about my body. Now I’m wondering—AITA for reacting the way I did?
I am not overweight, which only makes it weirder cause I do not look pregnant. There’s a couple of rays of sunshine trying to make me feel bad about my weight maybe I need to be more specific, my coworker did not do this out of my “looks” that’s why I’m concerned cause even tho yes I’m not the fittest person, I know I don’t look pregnant.
JeepersCreepers74 said:
NTA. Your boss was just giving their initial reaction to one employee verbally snapping at the other, I wouldn't worry about that unless it is followed up with comments confirming they believe you are in the wrong.
A lot was happening in the moment, I think you should follow up with an email to your boss, coworker, and HR so your feelings are clear. Namely, "I want to explain why I raised my voice to coworker today as it is usually not my style to snap at others.
In the past, coworker has made many comments to me suggesting I might be or will be pregnant--I am not pregnant and I don't appreciate such speculation about my personal life or private reproductive issues at the office.
I also found it jarring when coworker rubbed my abdomen today without warning or consent, again indicating I was pregnant. I realize some may think these things are no big deal and assume others feel the same way. Thus, I want to be perfectly clear that I do not welcome the comments or the touching."
Confident_Set4216 said:
NTA. Why is she so obsessed with the idea of you being pregnant? She needs therapy. Start recording every encounter with this crazy ass and bring it to HR.
wesmorgan1 said:
NTA - and you need to put a stop to this as soon as possible. If you haven't already told this person to stop their behavior (both spoken and physical), do so in a calm, clear manner. If they continue, it's time to bring management/HR into the picture.
(If you think it necessary, you can ask your boss to present when you tell the person to stop their behavior, so that there are no questions later about how you handled the matter.)
bassoonprune said:
NTA. Don’t touch people’s bodies. Don’t comment about people’s bodies. These are good life rules, and imperative office rules. I’d be chatting with HR immediately if I were you.
rogue1206 said:
NTA - I hate it when people touch other people w/o permission or assume pregnancy. My petty self would have started crying and loudly talking about my infertility issues.
Chocolattemnmss said:
NTA and your boss was probably mortified that she touched you. You should report her to HR since she touched you without your consent and made you feel uncomfortable.
ButItSaysOnline said:
NTA. No touching. And no assuming a woman is pregnant until she tells you or you see the baby crowning.