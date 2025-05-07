Woman snaps at mother-in-law, 'he's your SON, not your boyfriend.' AITA? 'It was SILENT.'

I’ll be honest, I was already irritated before dinner even started bc his mom always has to be involved in everything. She invited herself to our anniversary dinner. We were celebrating 4 years together and she showed up in a white dress. Like dead serious, a literal bridal white floor length dress and heels. She said she “wanted to feel pretty too.” I’m already biting my tongue.
Anyway, we’re all talking and laughing and she cuts me off mid-sentence to tell this long story about how when he was a baby he’d cry if she left the room and she used to sleep on the floor next to his crib. Okay, whatever. Then later, she touches his face and goes “you’ll always be my favorite boy. No one will ever love you like I do.”
Everyone kinda laughed it off but I was stunned bc it’s not even subtle anymore? Like she’s obsessed with him. I didn’t even think, it just came out of my mouth. I said “do you hear yourself? You sound obsessed. He’s your son, not your boyfriend.”
It was silent. Like fork hitting plate silent. His brother literally choked on his wine. his mom looked like I slapped her. She said I was being “disrespectful and dramatic” and started crying saying “I’ve loved him longer than anyone” and “you don’t understand mother-son bonds.”
He took her side. Said I was rude and “ruined the mood” and he didn’t even check on me when i got up and left. I Ubered home. He hasn’t texted. My best friend says I went too far but idk. It’s been 2 days and all I feel is more angry.
Like I’m supposed to compete with this woman forever? Be second to someone who acts like she’s his ex? Idk i’m spiraling. Did I cross the line or finally say what no one else would?
_A-Q said:
Girl. This man will let his mom tell you how to raise your kids if you have any with him. She showed up in a white dress to an anniversary dinner. Imagine what She’s going to do at your wedding. His brother choked on his drink because he agrees with you. After four years, he should have your back. And he doesn’t. NTA.
Lost_Preparation_835 said:
NTA – But this is a massive compatibility checkpoint. This isn’t just about dinner. This is about the rest of your life. Do you want to marry someone who lets his mom compete with you, belittle your place in his life, and walk all over your boundaries? You’re not spiraling—you’re waking up. Don’t ignore that instinct.
Many-Pirate2712 said:
Nta. "We were celebrating 4 years together and she showed up in a white dress. like deadass a literal bridal white floor length dress and heels. said she “wanted to feel pretty too.” I' m already biting my tongue." Careful, she'll probably wear it too the wedding also and he'll tell you to deal with it.
Boobear0810 said:
NTA - I was once with a mama's boy and things got abusive where they team up on me. He never took my side no matter how outrageous her behavior became. Think of the things she'll do to ruin your wedding, when you have kids, more future celebrations - they do not respect you.
notFanning said:
Girl run. He’s showing you now how you rank in his mind. You will forever be competing with his mother, and she will be empowered to pull this shit constantly because she knows he’ll back her up. It’s not worth it.
EvanPearsonxx72 said:
Your delivery was harsh, but your feelings are valid. It’s concerning that your fiancé didn’t support you or even check in after. That’s a bigger red flag than anything his mom did.