Woman snaps at mother-in-law, 'he's your SON, not your boyfriend.' AITA? 'It was SILENT.'

"AITA for calling my fiancé’s mom 'obsessed' with him at dinner in front of everyone?"

I’ll be honest, I was already irritated before dinner even started bc his mom always has to be involved in everything. She invited herself to our anniversary dinner. We were celebrating 4 years together and she showed up in a white dress. Like dead serious, a literal bridal white floor length dress and heels. She said she “wanted to feel pretty too.” I’m already biting my tongue.

Anyway, we’re all talking and laughing and she cuts me off mid-sentence to tell this long story about how when he was a baby he’d cry if she left the room and she used to sleep on the floor next to his crib. Okay, whatever. Then later, she touches his face and goes “you’ll always be my favorite boy. No one will ever love you like I do.”