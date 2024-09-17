Pregnant woman snaps at parents for treating her like a second mom, 'I'm expected to do everything.' AITA?

My fiancé said "Okay now leave your big sister some" and my dad responded with something like "You should realize an older sister is like a second mother and that won’t change, even when she has her own kids." That hurt a little. I had really wanted that dessert but I gave it up for my sister anyway.

And hearing my dad basically say that I’ll always be expected to take care of everyone, even when I have my own baby, just hurt. My fiancé tried to brush it off and went to see if there was still some left but my parents got defensive and started listing all the things an older sister should/be expected to do.