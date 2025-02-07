Woman snaps at rude mother-in-law, 'she overshares,' 'I feel kind of insane right now.' AITA?

Mary started saying mean things about Kyle's father, then suddenly went off about him, telling us how he's a terrible person and now he's got a cushy little life because of "all the money from the settlement." Kyle's father is a victim of malpractice, he went in for a routine operation and ended up heavily handicapped. He almost died & had to stop working. He sued and got money from the hospital.

I got angry and told her to stop this type of talk and that considering he almost died and was handicapped for life, it was hardly "cushy." She told me she could say whatever she liked and that he'd made her life hard back in the days so she could be mean now. I answered I didn't have to stay and listen to this type of trash and left for bed.