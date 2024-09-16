Woman snaps at her sister, 'you'll choke on your jealousy one day.' AITA?

"AITA for snapping at my sister that 'she'll choke on her jealousy one day?'"

I'm 21F and I have 2 siblings. My sister is 24 and engaged. My brother is 28 and married to my sister in law who is 25. My parents hosted a family luncheon to celebrate my sister's engagement at their house. I went early to help them set up, my brother and sister in law a little bit later then everyone else. My sister and her fiancé arrived last.

Everything was going well and everyone was happy until my sister got a text and pulled me aside. She asked me if I could go outside and meet a friend of hers who's going to drop off something off for her. I did. The "something" was a big ball of pure happiness, a Saint Bernard dog with a cute little formal tie around his neck.