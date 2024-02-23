Woman won't split bill with BF's 'rude' family; BF says,'You humiliated me & made me look poor.' AITA? UPDATED.

First, I felt isolated during dinner and out of place. They talked a lot about family stories and private jokes and lots of manga, wrestling and bands that I don’t know about. I felt ignored since every time I could participate in the conversation, they hardly made eye contact.

Another important thing: I was talked over twice. The first time, they simply talked all among themselves and my input was lost. I didn't make too much of it.

Second time, I had to start my sentence about three times because of all the interruptions and was left to basically talk to myself as they continued their conversation by talking over me like I was a piece of shit.

Only Dave took notice and tried to make light of it. Then he went to take a picture with his siblings and stayed seated three chairs away.