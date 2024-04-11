Woman spots psychotic MIL at the supermarket; gets weirdly immersed in MIL's family drama. 'I'm part of the saga now.' AITA? UPDATED 10X

Meanwhile she’s shrieking like a toddler and Officer 1 is basically dragging me under the Police tape and across the road while talking about getting to “a safe distance”. Why exactly did we have to get to a safe distance?

Because Insane Granny had opened; the building’s first set of double doors, dumped a few petrol cans and propane tanks in the entry way and dowsed the lot in petrol.

The only reason the whole place hadn’t gone up in flames (other than the fact that Propane tanks come with safety valves so it's rather hard to explode them) was because Officer 3 (who’d just pulled up for his shift) had caught her walking towards the front door from the right side of the building.