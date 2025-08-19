'A woman stands in front of my apartment for 6+ hours every day. I'm getting creeped out.' MAJOR UPDATE

No idea if anyone in the world will even see this but this is a mystery me, my friends and neighbors are so invested in after a week of it occurring. I live in the downtown area of a major city. It is not strange to see an unhoused or mentally unwell person loitering or having some kind of episode outside (as unfortunate as this is). If this woman looked like that kind of case, none of us would be questioning it.
However, for about a week now, a clearly housed (and I believe even employed?) woman stands around our apartment for HOURS. During weekdays, she shows up around 5, which is why I think she is employed, and will stand in the garage entrance across from our building for up to past 10 PM.
Yesterday (Saturday) she showed up in the early afternoon was there past dark, and she is outside right now as I type this. She'll occasionally walk down or around the block, but she always ends up back in that garage entrance. Now once again, if this was the usual crowd I see regularly on the streets, I wouldn't be questioning. But this woman:
-Always comes dressed and clean in new, clean clothes.
-Seems to have a job based on her hours.
-Has a purse, a cellphone, and at least a vape
-Doesn't make a sound or anything. She's not disruptive at all. She just stands there and occasionally walks around the block.
-DOES seem scared the time I approached her and asked if she was okay. I THINK she mumbled about living around here but walked off fast, clearly not wanting to continue any discussion or to clarify when I told her people are worried about her.
-Seems to be looking down the street in a certain direction regularly, like she's looking for someone. She checks her phone a lot too. Honestly, if you saw her without the context of knowing she's been there 5+ hours, you'd think it was a woman waiting for her Uber. She does eventually seem to go home (or somewhere), usually after 10 PM.
A few other things I've already discussed with friends or tried:
-She is not a SW. Or if she is, she's not a very good one since she never leaves that garage spot for more than 5 minutes. She doesn't dress explicitly in any way either.
-I feel she's too calm to be on any d**gs.
-If she's waiting do some kind of exchange, I'm not sure what would have her waiting around 5+ hours each day.
-If she truly just liked being outside and enjoying the fresh air, there are really nice, new benches in a really nice public area literally around the corner. But she chooses to stand in this garage instead.
-She only does quick checks on her phone, so it's not even like she gets lost in a mobile game or something.
-We have called local shelters and provided pictures. Nobody recognizes her.
-We have called crisis lines and non-emergency lines for welfare checks. We either get told that they can't do anything unless she comes to them, or that they will send someone to check on her and then just never do (or maybe they did and determined she was fine. She's out there all day, so it's not like I'm watching her every second).
I dunno. Like I said, she doesn't cause any trouble, but we're all just worried she's having some kind of episode, but she could just also be strange. It's a little creepy because sometimes it feels like I've got a real NPC outside my place, but I know there's gotta be some legitimate story behind her.
Edited with more details I remembered after typing:
Lastly, one more edit: I have no intentions of talking further to this woman beyond a friendly wave hello when I pass. She clearly didn't wish to talk the last time I asked if she was okay, and I am going to respect that.
There likely won't be any updates or answers to this since I have no intentions to pry further, whether out of her privacy in a sensitive situation or even a potentially dangerous one, such as a stalking scenario. I've been worried all this time, but comments did raise good points about stalking or undercover possibilities, so I will not be looking any further into it, both for her privacy and my safety.
WeirdOlive564 wrote:
I was once homeless/couch surfing and was too embarrassed to tell my older co workers. One time there was a serious highway accident and closures and an older lady wouldn't let me (young girl at the time) wait hours for delayed buses after late office closure time and insisted driving me home.
I was staying at a very very very obvious unsafe house at that time I was too humiliated and nervous to let her see, so I had her drop me off up the street at a much nicer home instead. Which I then had to keep walking to and standing in front of for another month because she insisted on picking me up and bringing me home after that.
It took a few weeks to get my own car and no one at that nicer house ever once saw me standing at the end of their driveway waiting to be picked up, but yes I definitely had to walk up the driveway and wave to her goodbye a few times and pretend it was my home.
Recently I was also outside my own home at night cleaning some stuff up and a car pulled up, a woman jumped out, pretended she was going to my house, waved goodbye to a car that pulled away, and then ran across the street to another house entirely. I don't know if thats what going on, but theres two women behaving this way for I imagine similar reasons (not wanting people to see where we actually stay).
I know it sounds weird but I wouldn't comment if it didn't remind me of me. I worked in an office setting at the time and as a young girl, keeping clean and made up in office clothes every day, I would have looked exactly like her. I have no idea why she's standing there so long though unless shes avoiding going home to someone and has no where else to go.
NKI5683 wrote:
Not to be morbid but it’s possible that something may have happened at/near your home, to her or someone close to her. My husband’s brother was murdered in 2009 and for a while him and his other two brothers would go to the location and just sit there.
The k--ler was in jail immediately so it wasn’t that they were looking for him or clues etc. I always felt it was due to wanting to be where their brother was alive last. As time went on they stopped going.
redheadeddoom wrote:
This sounds exactly like something straight out of the documentaries on how the "church" of scientology keeps tabs on persons of interest to them. It's obvious to the person they're monitoring on purpose to let them know they're being watched. Are you near LA?
I'm gonna guess she is sleeping in that garage. Probably goes somewhere during the day, maybe a job, or a gym membership to clean up, and lives in her car or has a nice enclave somewhere in there, but waits to go in after dark or after a person has left.
Might not be the garage itself though could be waiting for someone to leave so she can go into their house. Or a shop or some other sleeping spot. Could be an affair and that's when the wife works nights and she shows up, and going to her own place after work is far so she'd rather just wait around and hope to see the person leaving, if not waits until after 10 to be safe.
I know some people were asking for an update and I was going to give it on Monday after I called the office she stands in the garage of, but I think the mystery is 98% solved as of today. First off, this has been kind of wild. It turns out people in the building next to me (hi if you see this again!) found my post.
They're just as curious as my building and apparently recognized the woman from my post. I've gotten some creepy and concerning details from them I planned on sharing here, but ultimately it I think we've come to a conclusion: She's a SW. I know I said in my previous post that that option was off the table, but new information makes this almost certainly the answer.
I had seen which direction she tends to walk off in, and once she even came back from it with a jacket, so I had some idea of what direction she lived.
Today I went to a corner store that I go to very frequently.
I asked one of the employees who is there daily if they recognized her, and he knew her right away. She has apparently come into their shop and done the same thing- Just stood and did nothing for long periods of time. The difference with his experience though is she DID speak to people. He told me she tried to flirt with them (the employees) and the customers.
Apparently this even worked on one customer and she went back with him to a nearby apartment, then later the same customer came back yelling at her about being a thief and robbing him. She's also been seen with two shady individuals whose descriptions are now matched by multiple people.
She likely works with/for them and this garage is just her post, I guess. Her constant looking at her phone is probably her waiting for clients and her disappearing for 10-30 min at a time is probably going to a client. I just never saw this as a possibility because she dresses so modestly, speaks so shyly, and never seemed to get picked up or approached.
But I guess she's just visiting clients in the area, or maybe she has a spot she meets them. Who knows. The employees advised me to not approach her anymore since she's potentially dangerous and even more potentially connected to dangerous people.
This is all just from one source and who knows how sketchy the man she supposedly robbed was, but I have warned my neighbors she has at least been accused of robbing someone. This news is as of only 2 hours ago or so, so I have no updates beyond that.
My biggest concern was that she was in some kind of mental crisis, but that does not seem to be the case now. She likely does still need SOME kind of help, so my neighbor who is very involved and connected to resources in the city is going to be making some phone calls but for now we all know it's best to not reach out to her.
Just to address some things I feel like are gonna be asked/brought up:
-Yes, it's still weird she stands there for so long doing nothing. I'm certain, and so was the employee that she flirted with, that there's still something not completely mentally well with her.
-P*lice, crisis lines, help lines, pretty much everything has already been called by various neighbors by now. Nothing's come of it so far.
-Someone actually yelled at her the other day. I didn't witness this because I was out of town, but the neighbor who found my post was keeping me in the loop. They flat out told her she was creeping people out and asked her to stand anywhere else. She told him "No" before walking off, to which he yelled he was going to call the police.
-She came back the next day after being yelled at (according to an internet neighbor,I still wasn't home), but since I got home Thursday, I haven't seen her. HOWEVER my neighbor saw her last night at 3 AM, so maybe she's gotten wise to how many people are aware of her and is only moonlighting this area now. Only time will tell, I guess.
Sorry if this was underwhelming, but most things in life are. On one hand, I'm glad she's not confused and having some kind of mental crisis or that it's not a homeless situation, but on the other hand, not super thrilled to have a SW who has supposedly robbed someone outside my apartment regularly.
protagoniist wrote:
Thank you for an update...most people never give one! Why do you think that exact spot near the garages is so important to her? If you never see anyone actually approach her, it shouldn’t matter where she stands so I wonder why she always goes to the same spot when it’s obviously so noticeable to others. You’d think she would want to be more discreet.
OP responded:
No I agree, that part still is strange and still kind of a mystery. Maybe just assigned there so those men she (seemingly) works for know where to find her?
legible-dog wrote:
I wonder if that particular garage spot is just an easy location to describe for a meet up point.
“I’ll be right in front of that big garage structure on such-&-such street.” as she certainly wouldn’t want to give these men her home address.
Plus she may be apprehensive to stand in front of any stores and businesses again (like she did for a bit at that shop OP mentioned.) Loitering in front of a shop?
Owner can call p*lice who’ll make her leave. In front of a house or apartment complex? Same thing. Landlord calls cops, they make her leave. But the parking garage across the street from apt complex? Maybe a little more leeway there, and she can’t be forced to leave. (Just a thought. I could be wrong.)
Godswarrior89 wrote:
Is she young, middle aged, or old? I’d definitely make another report if you can to express your worry. I’d also check out missing persons posters/cases and see if any of those are a match with the woman.