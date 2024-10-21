Woman starts huge fight on honeymoon; husband says, 'You're gonna RUIN our trip over something this trivial?!' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for Starting a Huge Fight on Our Honeymoon?"

Okay, so I (29F) just got married to my husband (30M) a week ago, and we’re currently on our honeymoon in a beautiful tropical destination. Everything started off great, but then things took a turn, and now I’m feeling really conflicted about whether I was in the wrong.

Our first few days were perfect—we relaxed on the beach, explored the area, and enjoyed romantic dinners. But on the third day, we planned a day trip to a nearby island that was supposed to be a highlight of our honeymoon.

I was really looking forward to it, but when we woke up that morning, my husband didn’t seem as excited. He kept checking his phone, and I could tell something was bothering him.