Woman starts to suspect coworker may be stalking her. UPDATED

Fast forward a few months later, and my mom and stepdad told me they met our new neighbor (our house is one house away from the intersecting street, this house is on the intersecting street, so we are one house away but the back yards connect). My mom said he seemed like a really nice young man.

The next time I worked with him I asked if that was him, and he said no. I let it go for a little bit. Then another time, he started asking me questions, describing my back yard and asking if my street name started with the letter that it did.

So he admitted it was him. I asked him how he knew it was my house, he said he saw me in the back yard. He decided not to say anything to me.