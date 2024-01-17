Woman stays with cheating husband for 10 years to make sure she receives alimony. AITA?

fakit333 said:

NTA, caretaking is one of the most difficult things anybody will ever do and until someone is in that situation they really have no clue. He's really in for a joy ride the joyride of his life and unless he hides the money or any assets his mom has he can't put her in a nursing home and not pay.

Good job it had to be hard waiting an additional 5 years and being a caretaker as someone who took care of my mother until the day she took her last breath I can tell you you deserve every penny you got out of that.

RNGinx3 said: