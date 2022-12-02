Woman stole a cat from her teenage cousins then says 'she would do it again.'

Moving is always stressful. Nobody has ever moved and been like, 'that was fun.' Packing, cleaning, and unpacking are the worst things in the world. If you have a pet, they may have difficulty adjusting to a new home. Even worse is if you move to a place where pets aren't allowed. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman deals with moving to an apartment that doesn't allow pets.

She writes:

I got my cat Pebbles from a humane society when she was two months old. She is now five years old and soon to be six. I love her with my whole heart.

In grandma we trust.