Woman 'steals' sibling's car, 'my sister was arrested 30 minutes later;' AITA?

If your car is stolen, the usual protocol is to report it to the police...but what happens when the thief is your own sister?

So, when a frustrated and fed up sibling decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about their sister's reckless behavior with their car, the jury of internet strangers (and the local police) were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for reporting my car stolen when my sister took it after I told her not to?

My sister's car broke down 6 months ago because of her own stupidity. I won't go into it here but she ignored the advice of a mechanic and because of that her car broke.

I decided to be nice and offer my sister my car until she could get hers fixed as I could bike to work while she needed to drive. She did not get her car fixed for some reason.