Woman 'steals' sibling's car, 'my sister was arrested 30 minutes later;' AITA?

So, when a frustrated and fed up sibling decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about their sister's reckless behavior with their car, the jury of internet strangers (and the local police) were ready to help deem a verdict.
My sister's car broke down 6 months ago because of her own stupidity. I won't go into it here but she ignored the advice of a mechanic and because of that her car broke.
I decided to be nice and offer my sister my car until she could get hers fixed as I could bike to work while she needed to drive. She did not get her car fixed for some reason.
She claimed to be saving money to do so, but every time her paycheck came she spent it. My parents have even offered her a loan to fix her car, but she refused.