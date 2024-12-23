Woman 'steals' sister's wedding spotlight with emergency C-section, 'I ruined her big day.' AITA?

This past weekend, my younger sister got married. It was a huge event—over 200 guests, a fancy venue, the works. My husband and I attended, despite me being 38 weeks pregnant. I was feeling fine, and my doctor had cleared me to go as long as I stayed close to home and didn’t overexert myself.
During the reception, I started feeling some cramps. I thought they were just Braxton Hicks contractions, so I tried to ignore them and focus on the party. About an hour in, the cramps got worse, and I started bleeding.
My husband and I quickly excused ourselves and headed to the hospital. Long story short, I ended up needing an emergency C-section to deliver my son. Thankfully, everything went well, and our baby is healthy and safe.
The issue? My sister is furious with me. She claims I “ruined her big day” because several family members left the wedding early to come to the hospital, including our parents, who understandably wanted to make sure I was okay.
She says I should have “waited until after the wedding” to go to the hospital, or at least not told anyone what was happening until the next day so the focus could stay on her.
I apologized for the timing, but I reminded her that this was a medical emergency, and I didn’t exactly choose for it to happen during her wedding. My mom and dad are on my side, but some of her friends and even a few relatives are saying I’m selfish and could have handled the situation differently.
My sister hasn’t spoken to me since, and now I’m wondering if I really did something wrong. AITA for going to the hospital during my sister’s wedding?
For those who might ask why I attended the wedding so late in my pregnancy: I cleared it with my doctor beforehand and had no prior complications. The hospital was only 20 minutes from the venue. I had no way of knowing this would happen. Let me know what you think—did I mess up? Or is my sister overreacting?
MoonBaking said:
If I was in the sister's position, I would have halted the wedding and yelled, "I'm going to be an Aunty." To have that little special connection with the nephew. You're NTA.
FitzDesign said:
The fact that anyone even thinks of siding with your sister shows how stupid they are. Do you really need people like this in your life???? Time to add some people to your blocked list. Congrats on becoming a mom and enjoy this special time with your baby! NTA.
SereneScarlett87 said:
NTA. You couldn’t control a medical emergency, and your health and baby’s safety came first. It’s unfortunate timing, but blaming you isn’t fair. You did nothing wrong.
Simple_Bowler_7091 said:
YTA for attending a wedding at 38 weeks. YTA for posting this heavily self-serving post. I hope it makes you feel better after half your family has told you you are in the wrong. I suspect the half supporting your sister have watched you spend your sister's lifetime trying to grab the spotlight on all occasions. You should have stayed home and sat this one out this time.
AriaSilverwood said:
NTA. Health comes first, always! You can’t schedule emergencies, and it’s not like you planned to start labor right in the middle of her vows. Your sister needs to chill and be happy both her sis and new nephew are safe.
eline2005 said:
NTA. She should be happy you and her nephew/niece are okay. Congratulations on your little one! Focus on your baby, don’t let the drama get you.