Woman steals best friend's wedding cake on her wedding day, 'I ate it at home and put my phone on silent.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

"I stole my then best friends wedding cake, day of the wedding. AITA?"

My (28f) best friend (31f) was supposed to have her wedding in mid-january. It was scheduled to be a very lavish wedding, the theme being blue because she did not want to have white on white with the snow.

My best friend was being quite a bridezilla the days leading up to her wedding, and bridezilla is not quite the word for the day of. She was being a complete b&ch, for lack of better words. My task, of course, was going to be “something simple for someone who had done so much to help me”. (Her words.)

This task was very much not simple. The drive to the bakery was 45 minute trip each way, and bride suggested I drive slowly to avoid the cake being messed up.