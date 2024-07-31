Woman finds stepmom's secret online account; 'I'm horrified and want to confront her and my dad.' UPDATED 4X

After arguing too much and even trying to make make SM understand that what she did is wrong, she just justified herself all the time. My father went with us and told her that he is going to come back just to see my brother every day but that he no longer trusts her and never saw that side of her. She lied for so many years.

Nothing really went as I expected, I think I at least hoped that she could apologize but I think she doesn't even think that what she did is wrong, in her mind everything was totally justified because 'being a stepmother is difficult' but nothing justifies her being so cruel and poisonous.