Woman disgusted by stepmom's suspicious accusation, 'You and your dad are in love.' AITA? 4 MAJOR UPDATES.

I’ve been crying everyday because I thought he’d maybe stick up for me this time but no, he thought of his own wife’s feelings before his kids. He hasn’t even texted or called me after that night.

I think I’m ready to stop contact with my family for a little bit. I’ll still be in touch with my siblings but that’s about it. I’m going to be staying with my boyfriends family for a few months until we save up enough money to get an apartment together.

I’ve asked my sister and brother to pack some of my stuff up in my room and slowly start bringing it to me so I can put it in a storage unit so my dads wife doesn’t destroy anything of mine.