Woman stops inviting 'disruptive' and 'socially awkward' friend to work events; AITA?

This was not the first incident of her acting this way but was the worst. As a result, I have stopped inviting her to anything connected to my job and instead only grab drinks or dinner from time to time.

She has learned that I still go to these things for work through a common friend and asked if she could go to another one since money has been tight and she could use a free night out.

I said it’s not looking good and when she pushed me as to why, I told her the truth: that her behavior at the last event was disruptive. She freaked out and said that I was more interested in “image” and “the corporate ladder” than friendship. AITA?