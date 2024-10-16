Woman storms out in an 'instantaneous rage' at dinner with in-laws, 'I literally got blurred vision.' AITA?

"AITA for storming out on my in-laws at a family dinner?"

My husband (40M) and I (35F) went to my in-laws for a large family gathering and all was well. In 12 years of marriage, I have always been polite to his family, though we find these gatherings stressful. Both of us are the “quiet ones” in our families and often we feel forced to concede to louder personalities, which is a point of contention.

After 4 hours, we decided it was time to go. Dessert had not been served yet, but we were willing to skip it in favor of getting some down time before bed. We went into the kitchen to let my SIL (42F), the host, know we would be leaving.