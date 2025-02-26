Woman storms out of yoga class after instructor hits on 19-year-old daughter, 'she was frozen.' AITA? MINI UPDATE

My mom has been begging me to join her yoga class, so I agreed and brought my daughter (19F) along. From the moment we walked in, the instructor, let’s call him Chad (mid-40s, thinks he’s some sort of spiritual guru), zeroed in on my daughter.
He kept complimenting her energy and asking her deep, awkward questions about her “soul connection.” My deaf grandmother (85F) saw what was happening and signed to me that she thought he was cute.
Class starts, and my grandma, who has no idea what’s going on, starts doing her own random stretches in the back. Meanwhile, Chad keeps adjusting my daughter more than necessary, hands lingering way too long on her waist, whispering things like, “Relax, feel the flow.” She looked super uncomfortable, but he didn’t seem to notice.
Then, after the class ends, as everyone is packing up, Chad grabs my daughter by the shoulders and leans in for what I can only describe as a full-on kiss on the cheek. My daughter was frozen, absolutely stunned, and I lost it.
I rushed over, grabbed her, and told Chad he needed to back off. He just stood there smirking, acting like he’d done nothing wrong. I stormed out with my daughter and told my mom that we were never coming back to that studio.
Now my mom is furious at me, saying I’m being too dramatic, and my grandma keeps signing, “He had good energy, you should’ve let it go.” AITA for pulling my daughter out? Because I feel like this went way beyond just a yoga class.
Thank you all for your support. This morning, I met the studio owner for the first time to discuss all of this. She apologized sincerely and admitted that Chad’s behavior had been excessively insistent, not only with my daughter but even with her on previous occasions(she seemed very young herself).
She assured me that she finds his actions completely unacceptable and plans to fire him as soon as possible. I’m relieved that the issue is finally being taken seriously and will keep you updated.
squisher_1980 said:
NTA. That description has the hair on the back of my neck standing on end. Minimally? Report him to the studio/gym or whatever he was at. Maximally? Well...I'd be lucky to walk out of that situation with just a misdemeanor.
crumpana said:
NTA. Teach your daughter to set boundaries and be loud. Make sure he won't try to contact her. Hope he won't ask your mom for her contact number.
Girl_mama_2023 said:
NTA. At all. Ever. This is something I will go FULL mama bear mode on. Also, Mom needs to understand that is predatory behavior. Excusing it doesn’t keep anyone safe.
messageinthebox said:
NTA. Never return to this class. Then, make it abundantly clear to your mom and grandma that his behavior was highly inappropriate. Tell them that you won't return to the class and there will be no further discussions about it. There isn't anything the police could do about his behavior cause it was a minor incident.
Notahappygardener said:
NTA, that is outright creepy behavior.
Bergenia1 said:
NTA. Protect your daughter from that predator. If he's an employee, report what happened to his boss. If he's the owner of the studio, write negative reviews on every possible platform, to warn others. If your daughter wishes, support her in filing a police report for assault.