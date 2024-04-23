Woman tells the story of her MIL marrying a scammer; 'I didn't know how to stop her.' UPDATED 3X

Say "you know you can tell me anything" a lot. Make it clear that you don't get it and you don't entirely trust the guy, but don't condemn him or talk him down. Talk, loudly and often, about how many times you've helped friends and other family members out of bad situations.

Emphasize that you are a no-judgement zone. In other words: make them feel as safe with you as you possibly can without being a friend of their scammer, and plant the idea that when the time comes, they can come to you for help.

The reason is you will never, ever, EVER change their mind by talking to them. The choice to leave has to come from within. By creating the us-vs-them mindset, the scammer not only drives the target into a closer bond, they make the target see the family as unsafe.