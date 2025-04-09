Woman asks stranger to 'stop snorting' at a restaurant, 'mind your own business, little lady.' AITA?

Not only that if I make my way to the bathroom it is like my brain says “ok let loose” and I always loose it. So I stopped talking, turned my head and did breathing exercises to try to not go down that rabbit hole. I just got “cleared” and we were chatting and eating again when he did it again. So again the same process.

But this time I gave him a “look." Because I am not his mom and he is old enough to know manners (whether he knows them or not...well obviously not). He clearly didn’t care or didn’t understand why I gave him an angry grin. Not too long after that he did it again! And if it happened a 4th time I would not make it to the bathroom.