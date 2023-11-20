Woman struggling with infertility refuses to spend Christmas with in-laws' newborn baby. AITA?

We have no relationship with them. Usually we go, but this year, with the baby, I’m not really in the mood to go and put on a straight face. I know how it sounds but being around babies is difficult for me at the moment. We’re also not that close to them, and I just don’t very much see the need to spend Christmas Eve together this year.

Well I mentioned this to my MIL and she called me an AH. Told me that I’m ruining the baby’s first Christmas and she practically told me she won’t talk to me ever again and that our relationship is ruined.