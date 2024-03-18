Woman suffering from a cyst isn't 'allowed' to say 'ovary' around her dad. AITA? UPDATED

SpookyBarnes said:

NTA, they're being extremly insensitive and misogynistic. There is indeed no way you have to be ashamed or not allowed to express yourself about what you're going through. I hope you'll get better.

ResplendentAmore said:

NTA. "No man will want to ever hear those words"? My husband has been hearing about my ovarian cysts pretty frequently for the past month as there was a chance one was cancerous. And he has been supportive through it all because he is an adult who cares about me and my well-being, not a complete child who thinks anatomical terminology is so icky that his delicate little brain can't handle it. Your father should be asking what he can do to help, not running away with his hands over his ears.