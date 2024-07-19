Woman supports husband's 'horrible' attitude toward his bio child; 'She's NOT a member of this family.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

A week after Mark's birthday party is when everything went to hell, Laura came to my Husband's office and made a scene. She was screming at him how she couldn't believe he was starting over without taking care of his first child and many other insults and stuff.

She was throwing office supplies and crying and making a whole deal so the office manager called the police and an ambulance, she also called me. By the time I arrived my husband was having a panic attack in his office and totally sure he was fired. I told him to not worry and i will sort it.

I explained everything to everybody from coworkers, to police, to emts. Laura was taken in for evaluation and the coworkers took a "long lunch" so my husband could leave without having the awkward walk out.