Woman surprises boyfriend by showing up to a 'family dinner' in lingerie, 'I feel so bad.' AITA?

This was my first time meeting her. My boyfriend and his mom kept telling me to take off my jacket but I couldn’t because all I was wearing was lingerie. After I couldn’t say no any longer, the only thing I could come up with was asking my boyfriend if he could give me my sweats I keep at his apartment because I was so cold.

When we got into his room he asked me why I was being so weird about my jacket and why I wouldn’t take it off. When I told him, he busted out laughing. I did as well to be fair he told me he was sorry about his mom but she came in out of state on a surprise visit.