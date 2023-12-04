Woman surprises boyfriend by showing up to a 'family dinner' in lingerie, 'I feel so bad.' AITA?

My boyfriend (35) and I (29) have been dating for 6 months. On Friday night we made plans to have a night in I was going to go over, we planned on making dinner together, watch movies, and I was to spend the night.
On Thursday I had some Holiday shopping to do. while shopping after work and saw some cute lingerie, I thought I’d surprise my boyfriend with it on Friday night so I bought it. Friday after work I took a shower, did my hair, makeup, and got dressed. It’s pretty cold where we live so I put on some knee high boots the lingerie and a knee length coat only lol. And headed to my boyfriend’s apartment.
He gave me a key recently so I used it to get in since he knew I was coming over and had plans together. To my surprise when I got there he was not alone his mom was in from out of state.
This was my first time meeting her. My boyfriend and his mom kept telling me to take off my jacket but I couldn’t because all I was wearing was lingerie. After I couldn’t say no any longer, the only thing I could come up with was asking my boyfriend if he could give me my sweats I keep at his apartment because I was so cold.
When we got into his room he asked me why I was being so weird about my jacket and why I wouldn’t take it off. When I told him, he busted out laughing. I did as well to be fair he told me he was sorry about his mom but she came in out of state on a surprise visit.
After recovering from the laughter my boyfriend well being a guy said can I at least see it before you change. I let him because that was the whole point…He walked over to kiss me while he was kissing me his mom opened the door and lost it.
She started screaming about me sleeping with her son in her face. My boyfriend was angry and started yelling at her as well about her being unfair and not knocking on the door before opening it.
Needless to say meeting her went terribly, my boyfriend kicked his mom out, and I feel so bad about the whole thing. So AITA?
MacaroonSure668 said:
NTA, but God this is something straight out a movie.
Frozefoots said:
LMAO NTA. She came over unannounced, and when you retreated to a private room to change, barged right in without knocking. His mother needs to learn boundaries and very quickly.
Ok_Addition_6716 said:
It sounds like an unfortunate and awkward situation. It is not your fault that the encounter with your boyfriend's mom turned out this way and the surprise visit was unexpected for everyone involved.
CaliTexican210 said:
NTA - Neither of you knew it was a “family dinner.” You are both grown consenting adults. Who the hell comes from “out of state” as a surprise?!?! He is 35 FFS.
He was right to kick her out for disrespecting you in his home, but at the same time, could he not have shot you a quick text to tell you she was there? Seems odd he wouldn’t, but it’s possible you were driving while he did and didn’t see it in time. She’s unhinged.
So, he’s shown you he can strong arm her and not cater to her tantrums, but is this something you can deal with for years? Do you see a future with him? Are you OK with her just showing up uninvited? Make sure you and he are on the same side about boundaries.
Jakesneed612 said:
NTA at all and props to your BF for sticking up for you. She had no business to barge in there knowing you were changing.