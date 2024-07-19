Woman suspects financial abuse from husband; 'He'll help everyone in his family but me and our 2 sons.' UPDATED

I agree that you start treating him exactly as he treats you and you stop doing anything for him. I would also start asking friends and family for help. Your opinion doesn’t matter to him so maybe if he gets called out by someone he does care about and they call him out on his behavior he might force himself to help a bit.

And be honest when you call “I am so sorry and a little bit embarrassed to call you. But husband won’t help out and I feel like I’m drowning. Would be possible for you to (idk) watch my kids for a few hours?

I’m single handedly planning and organizing sons party and I need a few hours so I can get grocery shopping done and be able to cut the grass before everyone gets here.