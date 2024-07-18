Woman suspects hidden affair between husband and her best friend; UNHINGED accusations complicate everything. AITA? UPDATED 3X

When this woman isn't sure if she's being overly suspicious, she asks the internet:
Original Post: I (31F) have a deep suspicion that there is something weird going on between my husband (33M) and my best friend Maria (30F). My husband feels I am just seeing things and is mad at me that I do not trust him enough. Please tell me if what is going on is just in my head, or if you also find the situation from last weekend suspicious.
Maria and I have been best friends since college. She has always been very outgoing, while I am more of an introvert. Maria was always a bit promiscuous and loved drama.
She had a lot of boyfriends/hookups in college. She is also very beautiful and I always felt invisible when I was around her (I have weight issues). I always felt overshadowed by her. I was always very shy and my husband was the first person I ever dated.
Maria always teased me that I had only been with one guy in my life. As we have grown older, Maria is still to be in a real long-term relationship. I feel that things have reversed now, and she keeps on telling me how lucky I am to have such an ambitious and reliable husband by my side.
Around 6 months ago, my husband came to me and told me that he felt Maria was trying to flirt with him. He does not like Maria but tolerates her for me. During one of the dinner parties, Maria was acting very flirty around my husband.
She was just laughing extra-loudly at all his jokes, complimenting his fitness, and touching him on the shoulders and arms.
My husband told me that he felt uncomfortable with her behavior and asked me to talk to Maria. I was pissed off and talked to Maria. She got angry at me and said that she had known my husband for over a decade, he is like a brother to her. She felt my husband was trying to destroy our friendship because he did not like her. I felt she was genuine and let it go.
Maria soon joined our gym because she wanted to take yoga classes with me. However, she spent more time in the weights room where my husband is. Again, my husband made comments about how she is always half-naked in the gym and asked him to spot her.
Maria complained that my husband is being rude and unhelpful to her. I again took her side and told my husband to be helpful and nice to her, as she is my best friend. My husband said he would make more effort. I slowly started seeing them getting more and more friendly and working out together. I wanted to be cool, but I felt jealous.
So now to what happened last weekend. Maria invited a bunch of her friends for a birthday party at her apartment. There were 7 guests there, including my husband and I. Maria kept on pushing tequila shots on all of us. Eventually, most of us got drunk.
Maria was sitting next to my husband and was being very flirty with him, but I could see my husband not reciprocating, so didn't care. Maria insisted we stay back at her place, and my husband and I slept in the guest bedroom.
The other three guests, who were her coworkers (1 guy and 2 girls) crashed on the sofas in the living room. I was drunk and the last thing I remember was my husband bringing me to the guest room.
When I woke up in the middle of the night, I was alone in bed. I could hear some moaning noises from outside. I quickly started looking for my phone in the dark. In that process, I dropped something from the nightstand on the floor.
The noises stopped and I heard a door open and close outside. I quickly got up to see where my husband was. When I reached the hallway, I saw my husband, just in his jeans with no shirt on. I asked him where he was, and he said he went to the restroom and asked if I was ok.
I said yes, and he came and slept next to me. He was sweaty. I asked him where his shirt was, and he said that the heater was too high, and he felt hot. His T-shirt was on a chair next to the bed. I lay down, but I was barely able to sleep after that.
I got up early and went into Maria's room and she was sleeping alone naked. I told her we were taking off, and she got up to see us off. I kept this all to myself, and when we reached home and my husband went to take a shower, I immediately checked his phone.
I could not find any messages between him and Maria. I spent the whole day thinking about it and finally confronted my husband regarding it at night. He was pretty angry at me and told me that he hates Maria and the only reason he tolerates Maria is because of me.
I told him about the moaning noises, and he said he also heard the same when he went to the restroom but thought they were coming from the living room.
He is still angry at me, that I can accuse him of something so horrible, and has told me that if I am really that insecure, I should cut off my friendship with Maria. He also told me that he was never going to be in the same room as Maria ever again.
I have no idea what to do. On one hand, I know my husband would never cheat on me. But, it's just impossible to get the doubts out of my head. I keep on picturing my husband and Maria together in her bed.
Am I the asshole to confront my husband and accuse him of cheating, just because of what I saw, and not having any real proof? How do I know what happened? If I confront Maria and accuse her, she is also going to be equally mad at me. I don't know her coworker friends well enough to trust what they say. I just feel stupid for trying to push for friendship between my husband and Maria. Please help!
Relevant Comments
veronica19922022:
Maria isn’t your best friend. I say that sincerely as someone else who had “best friends” my whole life who were similar to Maria. I had a best friend like this who was prettier, funnier, more outgoing, better with men, everything in college. My boyfriend also didn’t like her.
She also tried to flirt with him. I also worried about this. I was wrong. My boyfriend didn’t cheat on me. And it’s unlikely your husband cheated on you with her if he dislikes her so much. Much more likely his story is correct that he was hot and took his shirt off. Drinking makes you feel hot on top of having a heater on and sleeping.
Listen- as someone who has been through this. Put some distance between yourself and Maria. You don’t have to cut her out 100% but maybe take her down to about 20%.
“But we’ve been through so much together!” Yea i know. But what’s even better than that is having friends who you aren’t worried want to steal your husband.
Judgement: Maria is an AH. Husband is NTA. You are to be determined. Take this as a chance to apologize and move on. If you don’t you WBTAH
OOP:
Thanks. Needless to say, I will increase our distance from Maria. I feel threatened by her, especially since I see her flirting with my husband and I am not ok. She does the same thing with most other men, and hence, I always chalked her behavior to this is how she is.
I hope what you are saying is true about my husband. I feel the fact that I just can't get it out of my head and it's been almost 5 days since the incident makes me very anxious.
I have apologized to my husband and is says it's okay, but I can see he is still angry at me.
Top Comments
LegalNebula4797:
Most of the comments I’ve read have gone in on Maria and discussed how she’s not your friend - I agree.
But I want to talk about the fact that you really NEED to be a better partner to your husband. He has expressed discomfort many times to you. You have flatly ignored his feelings and brushed them aside.
You have even encouraged him to be close to someone who he doesn’t even like. Stop it, OP. This is wrong. If someone was constantly flirting with and harassing you, how would you like it if your love and partner told you to get over it and play nice?
Respect your husband’s decisions to never go around Maria again. He said “I will never be in the same room as her again.” Let that be the law of the land. It’s NOT your place to try to force him to be around her then get mad when you can tell the vibes are off which he’s explicitly told you over and over.
Do better, OP. Your husband is never seeing her again and I don’t know why you would want to either. Some friends don’t stay in your life forever. This is done. Move on from her to try to save your marriage.
I had posted about a month ago regarding suspecting my husband and my best friend Maria sleeping together while I was drunk and passed out in another room.
A lot happened during the last month, and my mental health is at its lowest due to the betrayals. However, I think I now know what happened that night. I am sorry for the long post.
So, the day after my husband and I stayed at Maria's house for her birthday party, I was unable to shake the feeling that something happened between them. I am not proud but I checked my husband's phone and all his messaging apps.
I only found a brief chat between my husband and Maria on Facebook Messenger. Maria thanked my husband for coming to her birthday party and for such a great night.
She sent him a photo of them hugging at the end of the night (after I was asleep). My husband told Maria that I suspected that something happened between them and asked her to talk to me. Maria told him that she would talk to me.
Maria called me the next day and told me that I was crazy and she would never think of doing such a thing to me. She sounded convincing, but I just couldn't shake the gut feeling that something happened. I told her why I suspected them, and she called me crazy and that my head was making up stuff that did not exist.
I also mentioned that I saw her photo with my husband after I was asleep and she should have kept her distance from him. I decided to distance myself from her, as I no longer trusted her as a friend. We also changed the times we went to the gym so that we don't run into her.
After a week or so, she messaged my husband on Facebook Messenger that they should tell me the whole truth. My husband kept on asking her what she was talking about, but she kept on telling him that she felt guilty.
My husband came to me and told me that Maria is sending messages to him and he is not sure what she is inferring. He kept on assuring me that nothing happened between them that night. I told him that I read their secret chats on Facebook Messenger. He gas-lighted me, calling me insecure and that Maria was trying to play with my head.
I finally decided to go to Maria's house and ask her what was going on. Maria initially kept on saying that she did not want to talk about it. However, finally, she broke down and told me what happened. She told me that during the night of the birthday party, my husband kept on staring at her.
After they realized I was too drunk, he took me to the bedroom and again went back to the living room. At this point, he was sitting next to Maria and kept on touching her legs playfully. Maria was also very drunk and they decided to call it a night in 30 minutes.
Maria said that my husband followed her to her room and he started undressing her and they were intimate together. She told me that she was too drunk to consent to anything and felt like he SA her. She kept quiet to keep peace, but it was bugging her from inside. I asked her if she was sure as she was too drunk that night, and she said that although she was drunk she remembers all the details.
I confronted my husband, but he still kept on telling me that what he was telling was the truth, and Maria never liked him and was playing me for a fool. He was so angry at me that he left the house and is currently living in a hotel nearby.
He keeps on calling me and asking me to trust him, but I don't know how I can trust him now. I never expected him to do such a thing. Maria has also been trying to talk to me and asking me to be there to support her. However, I do not know if I can look at either one of them.
I am just going to try and cope with the situation and plan to go and live with my parents for a few days until my husband and I agree about our future. I know you all thought I was crazy in the previous post, but I knew in my gut that something was wrong, and never expected my life to suddenly come to this point.
Relevant Comments
bansdonothing69: If you’re looking for some honesty, have you noticed that your friend’s version of the story just so happens to make your husband look like the bad guy and her completely innocent and a victim?
After her messaging that they should come clean and that she feels bad? Which one is it? Does she feel bad about what she did, or was just a victim? It smells of bullshit.
OOP: The thing is I don't know what to believe. On one hand, I trust my husband. However, my mind just won't let go of the image of them hooking up that night and it haunts me like a nightmare.
How would I even know who is telling the truth? I am just going mad at this point trying to think of every small detail that I might be missing. I have told my husband I need some time, and he understands. However, he also asks how can he prove something that never happened.
Top Comment: Mariposita48:
You are conveniently believing Maria over your husband again... as others have mentioned it's odd that she'd thank him for a great night, but then claim to you that she was SA. Idk seems to me you'd rather believe the worst in your husband truth be damned.
I posted about my husband and my best friend Maria having an affair. Although I did not have any solid proof that anything happened, my friend came clean and told me that my husband SA'ed her while she was drunk.
I initially did not know who to believe and thought my friend was telling the truth. My husband was upset that I did not trust him and left the house to stay at a hotel. After posting the update, I read the comments until 4 am and cried uncontrollably.
I let my insecurities and crazy trust Maria when it was clear that my husband was telling the truth. Sorry for the long post. You helped me so much and might have saved my life. For the few people who DMed me vile messages, I am mentally unstable, but that does not mean I need to end my life.
I was not always insecure. When I met my husband a decade ago, we were both overweight. He never cared about my weight as long as I was happy. A year before we married, I had an idea where we lose weight before our wedding date. He took his fitness seriously and lost 40 pounds that year, while I was not disciplined and did not lose any.
Our wedding photo looks like Ryan Reynolds is marrying Princess Fiona from Shrek. This made me insecure about my weight. It did not help that my mom and Maria kept on telling me that I needed to lose weight, or else he would leave me for someone more beautiful.
The question in my mind was not if he would leave me, but when. He knows my struggles and has always been supportive and loving towards me.
I went to meet him in the morning, and I have never seen him so broken. I started apologizing and crying and he was trying to calm me down for almost an hour. I told him I trusted him completely and apologized that I did not see it sooner. He just looked stone-faced.
He said he knew I would trust him eventually, but he is worried about Maria. He kept checking his social media because he was scared she might post about it. He said he could not imagine what his parents, friends, and coworkers would think if they saw the accusations. He told me that we need to talk to Maria to not spread such lies.
I told him in detail what Maria told me, and he told me what happened that night. He said that I fell asleep on his lap around 1.30 am. He woke me up and took me to the bedroom. He came out to say goodbye to everyone, but the party was already dying.
My husband was not drunk (he generally never drinks more than 1-2 drinks ever), but Maria and her friends were very drunk. Maria wanted to take some final pictures and went to everyone and made silly poses. That was the photo she sent to my husband.
She asked my husband if he could come with her to the bedroom to get some blankets and pillows for others. My husband told her he needed to check on me, and the other male coworker volunteered to go with her and get stuff. My husband then came to the room and slept.
He woke up 2 hours later and went to the restroom. He confirmed that he heard the moaning noises, but they had stopped when he came out of the restroom.
We decided to talk to Maria and I invited her to our house on Saturday evening. She was shocked to see my husband with me in the house. My husband told her that she knew what she was saying was wrong and he still had the messages where she thanked him the next day.
Maria got defensive and started telling me that she blacked out that night, but later slowly started to put together what happened that night since she was naked when she woke up. She asked me why she would sleep naked without locking the room door when her coworkers were in the next room.
She said that she remembers my husband coming to her room and having se% with her, while she was extremely drunk. My husband told Maria that none of this happened, and she kept on insisting that she clearly remembered him naked and having se% with her.
He told her, if that was true, tell me how big his penis was. She was taken aback and shouted to him, just because it was huge does not mean I enjoyed the se%, and that she was extremely drunk. I asked Maria if she was sure and she said she would never forget it.
The thing is my husband is noticeably smaller than average in that area. I am not complaining as he always gets the job done, but I knew Maria was full of shit. A screaming match began between Maria and me and I told her she was full of shit and to get out of my house.
I told her that if she accused my husband, I would stand by him and tell everyone I was in the next room, and none of this happened. Maria was crying at this moment and told me to enjoy my life with a r@pist.
I hugged my husband, but he still looked void of any emotions. He told me not to freak out but he had planned to visit his parents' house to reset his head before I talked to him. I wanted to be with him, but he insisted he wanted to be alone for a week and will be back on Saturday.
He also called my mom to come to our house, so I am not alone. We told her what happened, and she was very angry at me. I have been talking to him all week on phone, and he plans to return tomorrow.
I feel lucky and undeserving of such a good husband and cannot believe I was so close to losing him. I have not heard from Maria, but at this point, our friendship is over.
Again thanks to everyone who sent well-meaning messages to me all through the week. I truly appreciate it. I have signed up for therapy this week and hopefully will be able to be a better wife to my husband forever.
4 months ago regarding my friend Maria falsely accusing my husband of sleeping with her and calling it SA because she was too drunk that night. I received a lot of messages today morning asking what happened (not sure why). So, I will just briefly write what happened here instead of replying to everyone.
My husband left the house to be with his parents the day after I wrote the post. I became really paranoid after reading all the comments that he may never come back.
He assured me that he will be back soon, but I just became paranoid and went there. We had a lot of heart-to-heart discussions, and he told me how hurt he was that I chose to listen to Maria instead of backing him up. I told him how I made a terrible mistake and I would never doubt him again. We came back home after a week.
After coming home, my husband and I still kept on talking about the incident. Maria went no contact with us for a week, and then suddenly started calling me and messaging me if she could meet me. I had decided to cut her off from our lives.
However, my husband told me that there is a very high chance that her co-worker might have SAed her and she did not remember things correctly. We discussed it, but my husband insisted that I should at least hear her side before deciding to break friendship with her.
He also told me that she was not welcome in our house anymore and he will never forgive her. He suggested that I should meet her in a public place. I agreed and called Maria to meet at a coffee shop one evening.
Maria cried a lot and apologized to me for the whole thing. She said that she was very drunk by the end of the night. She remembered me passing out on sofa and my husband taking me to the room. She also remembered asking my husband for help with getting some stuff from the bedroom.
She said that she woke up naked and could feel she had se%. She has memories of my husband having se% with her. However, after our fight, she started thinking if they were just drunken false memories. The only other guy in the house was her coworker. She confronted him and he told her the truth what happened.
According to him, he came to her bedroom to get the pillows and bedding. Maria kissed him and they made out. After everyone went to sleep, her coworker went back to her room after an hour and hey had se%.
Her coworker told her that she asked him to come to her room after everyone is asleep and that is why he went back. He also told her that she was awake when he went to her room, she was the one who initiated everything.
Maria did not say anything to him in the morning or talk about it afterwards. He felt that Maria wanted to just drunken hook up was uncomfortable talking about it later.
Maria was very apologetic and told me that she was very drunk, and her mind just convinced her that my husband was with her that night. I asked Maria if she likes my husband and if she really meant to kiss my husband that night. She told me that she would never do that to me.
She told me that she felt so guilty about the whole thing and also messaged my husband to confess everything to me. She says that if she liked my husband, why would she ask him to confess everything to me instead of just carrying on with the affair secretly.
She said that she likes my husband as a friend but would never dare to do anything that would cause me pain. I feel her story makes sense.
I told my husband about what happened. He also felt that it made sense that it was the coworker who went to her room that night, and as he was the same height and build as my husband, she might have constructed the false memories in her mind.
He told me that I could be friends with Maria as it was my choice, but he can never forget the hell she put him through for those two weeks, that almost cost us our marriage.
He said that he forgives Maria but will never forget what she did. Maria called him on phone to apologize, and he told her he forgives her. However, he also told me that he will never interact with Maria without me being present.
Maria started dating that coworker after the incident for few months, but he cheated on her and now Maria is single again. I was her shoulder to cry on after she broke up with him and I felt that brought us back closer. She is so beautiful but has the worst luck with men.
I signed up for therapy myself and am really working on my low self-esteem and anxiety issues. I have also lost a lot of weight in the last three months, and it has helped my mental health tremendously. I still have a long way to go, but my husband's unconditional love for me does give me confidence that I must be doing something right.
I also felt bad commenting about my husband's private parts in the last post. All I can say is he is more than enough for me, and I love him a lot and would never change anything about him.
The silver lining is I know Maria is a blabbermouth and must have told all my friends about it. My husband is a very handsome man, and I was always worried about my friends hitting on him. However, I feel now they will be less keen to flirt with him.
Again, I know I am not perfect, and I am working really hard to improve myself. Please do not send offensive DMs to me or tell me that I do not deserve love from my husband.
Relevant Comments
OOP on the conversations Maria told her about between the co-worker and herself
OOP: Yaa. That was weird to me too. She described she was too drunk to remember anything, but believed her coworker when he told her that she initiated everything. However, it's her life. She has the worst taste in guys and always dates sleezy guys.
Commenter: Maria sounds a little toxic and I think sometimes friendship should just end. It’s not anyone’s fault but personally I wouldn’t put my husband in that position. Yes he said he was okay with it but he shouldn’t have to be okay with you keeping a relationship with someone who falsely accused him.
OOP: Yes. My husband does not hang out with Maria in gym or other places anymore. Infact he has only seen her once in person at my parent's place where Maria was also invited. I also avoided her for a while but felt bad for her after her coworker cheated on her.