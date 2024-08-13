Woman suspects husband is cheating; 'How do I find out the truth?' UPDATED 2X

When this woman suspects her husband is cheating on her, she asks the internet:

"I think my (38F) husband (40M) cheated on me yesterday and could have been going on for longer. How do I find the truth?"

My (38F) husband (40M) and I have been together for 17 years, married for almost 15, and we have five kids, ranging from a teenager to a toddler. Everything in our relationship is great. He’s an amazing husband and father.

He provides everything we have, makes sure my emotional and physical needs are met, he makes sure we're always having fun and things are exciting, he showers me with affection, brings me flowers often, he’s everything I could possibly want.

I try to be the most loving and affectionate wife I can be for him and always tell him that I love and appreciate him.