Woman suspects husband is cheating after he secretly buys lingerie that's too small. AITA? UPDATED.

Lucyanova17 said:

Do NOT confront him. Best case scenario : He bought you lingerie and made an honest mistake about the size. It happens. Worst case scenario: He is cheating on you.If you confront him,you alert him to the fact that you suspect him,and he will be more careful to conceal himself and you won't have the physical evidence you might need later for a divorce case. Watch and see what he is up too.Look for other classic signs of cheating.If he turns out to be in the clear,don't tell him that you thought he was cheating either.