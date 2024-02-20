Woman suspects that her 54-year-old dad is dating her best friend, 'AITA for jumping to conclusions?'

I confronted my dad then and there and he said that he didn't realize it and just took a lucky guess. Sophie seemed very visibly tensed and uncomfortable just kept asking me to "let it go." Since I didn't wanna spoil everyone's mood so I didn't stretch it out further.

I confronted Sophie about it yesterday and was met with an argument which included her denying all the claims and calling me crazy for even thinking about the possibility of it but she ends her sentence by saying "even if we were how would that affect you in any way or form, I would still be your best friend and he your dad." Which I did not pay heed to in the heat of the argument but that came back to me later in the day. AITA for jumping to conclusions?? or am I really going crazy?