Woman suspicious of fiancé's engagement ring; 'Horrified' after going to appraiser behind his back. AITA? BIG UPDATE

Not only is he stupid, he's a scammer with zero respect for your intelligence. That ain't love. Is he seriously 30 damn years old?!

Ditch this loser. He ain't worth it. When he asks you why, tell him you want someone that'll take you seriously-- not a fg clown.

beanfiddler writes:

He's bragging about how cheap he is and how he fooled you to his coworkers? What the f? I wear a CZ ring, but I know it's CZ. I picked it out myself. We can't afford diamonds, and I don't want them anyway. Nobody fooled me into accepting it, and nobody went to work the next day and bragged about pulling one over on me.