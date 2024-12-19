Woman takes back mother-in-law's invitation to Christmas over snarky comment. AITA? UPDATED

I told my husband what happened and he just laughed it off, saying stuff like ‘she’s just like that.' I said I didn’t want to invite her into our home anymore and he freaked. When he was sleeping, I sent her a very polite message saying we want a closer group to come to our Christmas dinner and that it’s not a good idea for her to come.

She didn’t see it yet, and here I am writing this. I don’t think that it’s okay for her to talk to me like that and then expect to still be invited. What do you think?

UPDATE: