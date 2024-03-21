Woman takes back her offer to host cousin's 'extravagant' wedding at her 'dream home.' AITA? UPDATED

He called my cousin and told her we will not be hosting her, and her disrespect towards me will also not be tolerated. He told her I was always clear on capacity and the tantrum she and her family are throwing is because they hoped to trick me into allowing a bigger reception than I approved. For the failure of that she only has herself to blame. She started crying and asked my husband if she could throw a smaller reception at the approved capacity.

My husband said we are way past negotiation, he will not allow it, not even if I ask him to. (I know he said this to give me an out, and I appreciate it a lot). He told my cousin not to contact me or my mother about this request again because he will be the one they have to answer to from now on. They haven't called or texted but my cousin tried to DM me on IG and my husband sent her a voice note from my account in the chat. So I think she will stop now.