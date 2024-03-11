Mom takes recovering teen away from her dad's house after his partner wouldn't make her tea. AITA?

Lily also agreed it will be for the best. Both me and Kelly went with the plan as I won't be able to be with her 24/7 due to my work and lack of cover and I won't be able to afford being off work for long as I have to pay for her operation alongside with other medical bills.

It was a week on Friday since Kelly was staying with Josh and Lily and I would spend time with her in the evenings, when Kelly called me and asked me to take her home. I asked what is wrong and she told me Lily kept messing with her drinks or serving her drinks she can't have (like coffee due to her meds).