Woman TEARS into mother for comments about teen daughter's appearance. AITA?

My daughter was sitting at the dinner table. Everything was going fine for a few minutes. My mother opened her mouth, and said, “You have wigs! Why don’t you wear them! You’re making me very uncomfortable. What makes you think me or anyone else would want to look at that?”

My daughter was in tears, and ran upstairs to her room and slammed her door. Her father went upstairs to check on her. I was furious. I yelled , “How dare you say some horrible crap like that to your granddaughter? Do you have any idea what she’s been through? She was already getting bullied enough, and just for you to bully her and traumatize her some more? Get the f out of my house!”