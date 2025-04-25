Woman TEARS into mother for comments about teen daughter's appearance. AITA?

I 35(F) have a daughter who is 16 years old. She was diagnosed with alopecia(forgive me if I spelt it wrong) she lost all of her hair four months ago. She had a boyfriend who broke up with her after she lost her hair. She is extremely insecure about it. We had to switch her to online school, she was getting severely bullied.
My daughter doesn’t like for anyone see her without wigs. She doesn’t like to be natural around me either. It’s heartbreaking because I think she’s super gorgeous, but due to her getting bullied and her boyfriend breaking up with her, her mental health went downhill. Her father and I have her in therapy. We do everything we can to be supportive.
Today my mother came over for dinner. My daughter came downstairs without a wig. I was so happy she was finally comfortable enough to not wear a wig. My mother has outdated views on things, and she has impossible beauty standards.
My daughter was sitting at the dinner table. Everything was going fine for a few minutes. My mother opened her mouth, and said, “You have wigs! Why don’t you wear them! You’re making me very uncomfortable. What makes you think me or anyone else would want to look at that?”
My daughter was in tears, and ran upstairs to her room and slammed her door. Her father went upstairs to check on her. I was furious. I yelled , “How dare you say some horrible crap like that to your granddaughter? Do you have any idea what she’s been through? She was already getting bullied enough, and just for you to bully her and traumatize her some more? Get the f out of my house!”
My mother said, “It’s just constructive criticism!” I yelled, “That is not constructive criticism! That is bullying and making my daughter feel bad about herself. Leave!”
My mother left. My brother texted me, telling me I took it too far and that I should be ashamed for taking to my own mother that way. AITA? Should I have handled it differently?
Ok-Cancel1845 said:
Hell nah, you ain’t the AH in this situation. That was straight up disrespect and bullying. Constructive criticism my a, that’s just being mean for no damn reason. You did the right thing by defending your daughter and sticking up for her. Good riddance that your mother and brother are gone, you don’t need that toxic energy around your daughter.
OC6chick said:
Nta. I lost all my hair to chemo, it's heartbreaking, and mine was temporary. I can't imagine being young and losing it. It's hard and I hope she gets a phuque you attitude to detractors to save her psyche. Shame on your mother. She obviously taught you to be a nice person, but she sucks.
shelltrice said:
I hope you keep your daughter (and yourself) away from that terrible person! Not sure it will help - but if your daughter has not seen the original star trek movie - watch it. one of the female leads is totally bald and incredibly beautiful and sexy. Your daughter is beautiful - and loved - she just unfortunately came in contact with aholes. NTA.
Satan_Loves_You_ said:
NTA. I think you took it easy on her.
RJack151 said:
NTA. Tell mom that she is never allowed in your home or near your daughter ever again.
Constantly_Curious- said:
NTA please don’t ever let this toxic woman around your daughter ever again. You always stand up for and protect your daughter. I’m positive your mother spun the narrative as the victim to your brother. You have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.
monchi3 said:
NTA. I am pretty sure there was much more you could have said. Tell your brother that he can have an opinion when it’s his child being bullied. Cheers for standing up for your child. Your mother is heartless and doesn’t deserve any sympathy.
flower678- said:
I would have kicked her out of my house right then. She would never be welcomed back. She crossed a huge line. That would be a reason for me to cut all contact with my mom forever. You need to decide how important your daughter is.