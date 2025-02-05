Woman makes teen sister pay for expensive 'dream dress' after she ruined it, 'I thought it would be fine.' AITA?

Okay, so this is a bit messy. I (22F) have always dreamed of wearing a specific dress for a special event. It’s a vintage-style evening gown, pale blue with silver accents, and I saved for months to buy it. The dress was expensive for me—around $500—but it was worth every penny. I was planning to wear it to a formal gala my university hosts every year.
Here’s where my sister (17F), let's call her Emma, comes in. Emma is a typical teenager, loves TikTok trends, always trying new styles. Last weekend, she begged me to try on the dress. I was hesitant but eventually said yes under one condition: she had to stay in my room with no makeup, food, or drinks near it. She agreed, and I thought it would be fine.
An hour later, I walked into my room to see Emma panicking. She had spilled bright pink nail polish on the front of the dress. She tried scrubbing it off, which only made it worse. I was devastated. I told her she needed to either get it professionally cleaned or pay me back since the dress was now essentially ruined.
Emma cried and said she didn’t have that kind of money. My parents think I’m being too harsh, arguing that she's a kid and it was an accident. They say I should let it go or share the cost of repairs with her. I stood my ground and said that she needs to face the consequences of her carelessness.
Now Emma's been giving me the silent treatment, and my parents are upset with me for "ruining the family vibe." I’m not rich, and I worked hard to afford that dress. I feel like it's only fair for Emma to take responsibility. But part of me wonders if I’m being too harsh since she is still a teenager. So, AITA for demanding that my sister pay for the damage to my dress?
SugarSprinkless said:
You're not harsh for making her pay the dress she ruined...it’s just holding her accountable, even if your family would rather sweep it under the rug.
Turbulent_Ebb5669 said:
NTA. She knew the terms and decided nail polish was a good idea? Was this possibly on purpose?
sofia_lee12 said:
NTA. Your sister was careless with your valuable and sentimental possession. It's reasonable to expect her to take responsibility for the damage she caused.
1000thatbeyotch said:
NTA. Seventeen is old enough to know that you don’t take that kind of risk. Opening nail polish next to a dress you were told to avoid anything that would stain it is irresponsible and something a toddler would do, not someone who is just about an adult.
She damaged it and should be responsible for replacing it or having it professionally cleaned to the point of the polish no longer being on the dress.
QHAM6T46 said:
She is 17. She is not a kid. She needs to learn that actions have consequences. You are not being harsh. NTA.
kimlobdell5775 said:
I'm sorry, but 17 is almost an adult, and she absolutely knows better. Your parents should be making her accountable for her actions. You are NTA, but they all are.