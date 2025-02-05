Woman makes teen sister pay for expensive 'dream dress' after she ruined it, 'I thought it would be fine.' AITA?

"AITA for making my younger sister pay for my dream dress after she ruined it?"

Okay, so this is a bit messy. I (22F) have always dreamed of wearing a specific dress for a special event. It’s a vintage-style evening gown, pale blue with silver accents, and I saved for months to buy it. The dress was expensive for me—around $500—but it was worth every penny. I was planning to wear it to a formal gala my university hosts every year.

Here’s where my sister (17F), let's call her Emma, comes in. Emma is a typical teenager, loves TikTok trends, always trying new styles. Last weekend, she begged me to try on the dress. I was hesitant but eventually said yes under one condition: she had to stay in my room with no makeup, food, or drinks near it. She agreed, and I thought it would be fine.