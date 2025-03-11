Woman tells a stranger at the gym to 'name 3 women who loved him.' AITA?

After he had stared at me for a while, I decided to take my headphones of, in case he was going to ask when I was done with the treadmill. Instead, he told me my shirt was cool, and I said thanks.

He then followed it with ”do you even listen to mötorhead? Can you name three songs or albums they have released?“ I’m always up to talk to someone about music, but not when they assume I’m a poser because of my gender.