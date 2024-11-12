Woman tells aunt; 'Your miscarriage DOESN'T make you special.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my aunt her miscarriage doesn’t make her special?"

I(18F) have an aunt(48F) recently had a miscarriage. My sister(12F) has been really hyped up about her 13th birthday this July, I admit it’s far away from now but she’s turning into a teen so I can see why all the enjoyment.

Today I came home from school to find my sister in tears (Her school isn’t open right now) when I asked her what’s wrong she said our aunt had said that she wasn’t special and that its irritating hearing her talk about it and that she is being selfish.

My aunts baby was supposed to be born the same day as my sister and I know it must be hard for her but I got mad that she would say that to a little girl so I went in there to confront her.