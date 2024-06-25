Woman tells her best friend; 'You weren't invited to my wedding Nancy. GET OVER IT. I'm going no contact.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Her response to that was I reminded Adam and invited him, she should've had the same thing out of courtesy and that I violated our friendship dynamic. I told her that not even our parents or siblings were invited and apologized that I made her feel bad, but she continued to victimize herself and call me inconsiderate.

She then said she needed time to reconsidering her involvement in my wedding next year. That message really hurt me because I feel like I didn't do anything to deserve that response. I then took back my apology and told her it's not my responsibility to prioritize her feelings on a day that is not about her.

I told her that a "good friend" would just be happy for me and wouldn't be attaching guilt to one of the most amazing days of my life.