Woman tells best friend she's 'stupid' for wanting to get pregnant right now. AITA?

I was totally honest with her as well if she thinks her and her husband are in a good place in their relationship to be considering this… She said I put a damper on her excitement and honestly hurt her by saying it would be stupid not to wait a year if not longer. AITAH??

-TLDR: I told my friend that is in a bad financial situation it would be stupid to not wait a year to have a child

-EDIT: her dad is close to 70, works full time, and isn’t wealthy- he will not be helping in any way with childcare or bills from the sound of it. We’ve always given each other advice/called each other a dumbass for poor decisions like me taking back an ex for example.