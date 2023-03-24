Woman tells BF's kid his mom is a bully after mom makes her cry in front of him.

Kids are much more intuitive than we think. Social cues, emotions of others, and manipulation are all in a child's wheelhouse. They are also very impressionable and will pick up good and bad behaviors from the people they're around.
She writes:
I (27F) started working at my dad's law firm when I was 18. My dad was the big boss, and two lawyers working there were Eric (41M now, he was 32 when I met him) and his wife Carol (36F now, she was 27 then). At first, I was answering the phone, making coffee, and stuff like that.
The issue is that Carol got pregnant, and after the baby was born, she wanted to return to work as soon as possible. I never enjoyed working for Carol because she was always demanding and uptight. I liked Eric more as a boss, with him being way more relaxed and funny. My dad says they are both great lawyers, but Carol is better.