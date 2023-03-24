Woman tells BF's kid his mom is a bully after mom makes her cry in front of him.

Kids are much more intuitive than we think. Social cues, emotions of others, and manipulation are all in a child's wheelhouse. They are also very impressionable and will pick up good and bad behaviors from the people they're around.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman accidentally teaches her boyfriend's son that her mom might be a bully.

She writes:

I (27F) started working at my dad's law firm when I was 18. My dad was the big boss, and two lawyers working there were Eric (41M now, he was 32 when I met him) and his wife Carol (36F now, she was 27 then). At first, I was answering the phone, making coffee, and stuff like that.