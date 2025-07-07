Woman tells boyfriend, 'you're not a real parent.' AITA? 'His mom called me cruel.'

My (26F) boyfriend (31M) has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship. He sees him every other weekend, Friday night through Sunday afternoon, sometimes Monday morning if he doesn’t have school. I’ve been with him a little over a year now, and I like his son, I really do, but I wouldn’t say I’ve bonded deeply with him.
Here’s the issue: anytime parenting comes up, discipline, sleep training, picky eating, whatever, my boyfriend acts like an expert. He constantly lectures my sister (who has a toddler full-time) and even tries to give advice to me, even though I don’t have kids.
I finally snapped after he tried to tell my sister she was “spoiling” her toddler. I said, “You have him four days a month. That doesn’t make you a full-time parent. You’re more like an uncle with visitation.”
He got really quiet and then said, “Wow, that’s messed up.” Now he’s barely talking to me, and his mom called me “cruel and disrespectful.” I get that it was blunt, maybe even harsh, but I was tired of him acting like a parenting expert when he’s barely present. AITA?
DenizenKay said:
I mean ESH. You're the one dating a parent who is, in your own words, more like an uncle with visitation. You really think that's a sound future investment? Then going all in to criticize him for having opinions on parenting?
It's not that your wrong, it was harsh but true- but why are you even with him? You don't seem to like him much and he's obviously not a great or invested parent to his kids. What are you doing? Lol.
jrm1102 said:
ESH - He shouldn't be lecturing anyone. But he is a parent. You didn't need to be so cruel.
Eastern_Condition863 said:
YTA. He was inconsiderate, but you went nuclear. Way uncalled for and you will be an ex soon. There's no way to come back from that.
Many_Collection_8889 said:
YTA. That was horribly insulting, and not justified by what he said to your sister. Many parents who do not have visitation time suffer a great deal of stress from not being able to spend a lot of time with their kid and really fear that their kid will move on without them.
He shouldn’t be lecturing your sister, though he may be overcompensating for his own anxiety for not being able to parent his own kid. And you’re his girlfriend, aren’t you supposed to be supportive? Instead you say about the meanest thing that can be said to a parent.
UsuallyWrite2 said:
While 50/50 custody has become more of the norm, it’s not a given. Especially if the split is when the child is very young. It was pretty cruel to say that to him. But he really should keep his mouth shut with the unsolicited advice. ESH.
trogdor-the-burner said:
YTA. You know that. You put it in the last paragraph. Blunt and harsh.