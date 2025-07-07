Woman tells boyfriend, 'you're not a real parent.' AITA? 'His mom called me cruel.'

jrm1102 said:

ESH - He shouldn't be lecturing anyone. But he is a parent. You didn't need to be so cruel.

Eastern_Condition863 said:

YTA. He was inconsiderate, but you went nuclear. Way uncalled for and you will be an ex soon. There's no way to come back from that.

Many_Collection_8889 said:

YTA. That was horribly insulting, and not justified by what he said to your sister. Many parents who do not have visitation time suffer a great deal of stress from not being able to spend a lot of time with their kid and really fear that their kid will move on without them.