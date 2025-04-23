Woman tells boyfriend's family the truth about who bought their house. AITA? UPDATED

Low_Monitor5455 said:

NTA. Use this moment of clarity to have some self respect and logic and dump this chump. Enjoy your house and living on your own for a bit. When you do meet someone - make sure THEY have enough self respect and care enough about you to contribute to your life together.

When you 100% support someone, with nothing back or accomplished like you were with Matt - what you are really doing in buying their company and time. Please respect yourself more that needing to pay people to be your partner.

UPDATE:

So, some stuff happened today. Matt (fake name for boyfriend) came back to the house. I was assuming he was coming back to get his things and leave, but I was unfortunately very wrong.