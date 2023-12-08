Woman tell's bride's 17-year-old sister that the wedding 'isn't about her.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my friend's sister that my friend's wedding is not about her?"

My (25f) close friend Robin (23f) just got engaged to her long term partner a few weeks ago. Her partner (24M) asked me for some help with setting up the proposal and the whole thing was lovely. Since then they have been having a look at Pinterest for color schemes and venues, but no actual planning yet.

For a little background on Robins' sisters (17f and 25f), they can be a little much. Robin has always been the quietest one of the 3 and while she get's along fine with them, I wouldn't say they're super close.

Her sisters can sometimes say or do things that are a little out of line, and they just expect Robin to accept it and not say anything. I have met the younger sister before, and she does seem to expect things to go her own way.