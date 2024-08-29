Woman tells brother "Stay away from MY friend, YOU'RE CREEPY;' Parents are FURIOUS. AITA? UPDATED

When this woman is creeped out by her brother, she asks the internet:
My (20f) older brother Adam (38m) is one of those men who listen to incels online and say horrendous things about women. My parents (both 63) adore him, their beloved son and favourite child, they enabled him through everything and feed his ego 3 meals a day.
My brother and I both had the option of our parents paying for college, I happily took it while he didn't, he stuck to the family business and lived his life free of everything and honestly that's totally okay.
He's 38 and unmarried (as I said, normal and very much okay, not the problem), he's never been a loner or left out, has probably had around 50 girlfriends since high school to now.
One night as we were all having dinner with some of our family over because they were visiting. my brother expressed that he wants to get married soon.
I was so happy for him and immediately smiled, my father asked "To who?", and he went "Well she doesn't know yet, but I have my eye on this girl Ella next door, the blonde one, she's smokin' hot and fricking gorgeous".
The table was filled with a bit of confusion and some support, I reacted differently. I asked him "Ella next door? Isn't she 19?", he seemed confused and asked me what the big deal is, to which I replied "She's younger than me, you were already 18 when I was born.".
His response is what made my already insufferable brother look worse to me, he said "Men get their life together, and when around my age and successful we want new meat to have children with who carry our line on, real young women who are fertile".
I told him this was weird, creepy and twisted way to talk about women, I got trashed by my parents.
He went on to ask Ella out and obviously, she rejected him. According to my parents he was persistent and she told him "Weren't you like 19 when I was born, weirdo."
Now they suspect that somehow I am the mastermind who brainwashed and told Ella to reject him because of what I said during dinner, since nobody would really reject their "perfect boy".
They are blowing up my phone, waiting for me at my job, asking for me at my college, so that I can "fix what I did to make Ella say no and make her say yes". I've never talked to that girl, I'm glad she didn't put up with his bullshit though.
There is nothing to fix, I've done nothing. My mom is asking me to publicly apologize to my brother at a "little party" they're having this weekend because thanks to me our family has "labelled him a creep" and "it probably got to Ella".
I don't want to do that, my mom is saying stuff like "When I won't be here you'll remember what you did to me", my dad says he regrets having a kid so much later than his first because I have no manners and am embarrassing.
I'm telling them it's human decency to understand Adam is creepy but they're calling me a hater and demanding I apologize or they'll cut contact.
AITAH for embarrassing him? I honestly don't see how but I need some insight from others and I'm going to show this post to my parents since they SWEAR I'm "chronically online".
Okay so as I said in the previous post, I made that post to show to my parents because they were saying that nobody genuinely agrees with me and my family was just led astray by me.
I wrote that very late and went to sleep, then woke up only a few hours later because I had to meet my parents at this place near my work before I go to work so we could talk. (Also sorry about the chat thing, I haven't used reddit before so I accidentally posted it with a live chat and had no idea what I did, I was sleepy)
My parents informed me that my brother had been harassing Ella on social media, making posts about her and threatening her boyfriend (just found out she had one through my parents), I hadn't contacted them much the last three to four days so I wasn't really caught up with his drama. They also asked Ella if she had talked to me, and she told them the truth, that we've never spoken to each other.
Ella threatened a restraining order because my brother can't handle rejection, so you can imagine how that works when they live next door. Her parents are apparently furious and mine decided to ask the priest at our local church for his opinion, since he disagreed with their behavior and they're very religious, they've backed down a bit.
However, the real reason my parents are mad at me according to my dad is the "family pride", I honestly don't even want an explanation.
My mother told me she still hates me for what I did, my father said that he wants no contact with me for "shaming family" in front of others and disagreeing to apologize, but he'll pay for my last two years of college because he's done way more for my brother financially and that's only fair in his eyes (honestly there's nothing more that I need).
I didn't even bother with the post because they had made up their minds and my mom never liked me much, so I expected her to be completely against me. I was already thinking about backup plans regarding my college, but I'm glad it didn't get to that.
Since the priest disagreed with them, to save "family pride and reputation", they've given my brother a few months to move to his own place (that they'll pay for, probably).
This came as a shocker to me, my mom said that if I wasn't "jealous of my brother" it wouldn't have to come to her baby boy leaving the nest, I reminded her that he's almost forty and she started screaming so my dad had to take her and leave. Afterwards I went to work then had to attend two late lectures after work, when I came home I was drained.
For people finding it hard to believe because of my parents reactions, look through the comments of my previous post, there's people who side with my brother and call me all sorts of names, so you get the picture.
And to all the people who side with my brother because they like his "perfect woman idea", just because you try to normalize weird stuff doesn't mean it's normal.
Plenty were saying that they didn't understand why I reacted so fast in that way, my entire childhood my brother has been an adult, and up until I was a teenager I've never been able to even talk to him because of how much older he was, he was always annoyed by my presence anywhere because I was a kid. Now put yourself in my shoes, it's just weird.
I'm not sad about the no contact situation, I know that it was very impulsive to explode in front of others, but I didn't want any of the younger people around the table to think that's okay, because it isn't, it's objectifying and humiliating.
I have a job, an apartment and have plenty of friends, I won't be lonely and I won't be grieving the fact that my parents don't want me around, it's their choice. Thank you to everyone who was kind and gave me advice, I appreciate everything.