Woman tells brother "Stay away from MY friend, YOU'RE CREEPY;' Parents are FURIOUS. AITA? UPDATED

I wrote that very late and went to sleep, then woke up only a few hours later because I had to meet my parents at this place near my work before I go to work so we could talk. (Also sorry about the chat thing, I haven't used reddit before so I accidentally posted it with a live chat and had no idea what I did, I was sleepy)

My parents informed me that my brother had been harassing Ella on social media, making posts about her and threatening her boyfriend (just found out she had one through my parents), I hadn't contacted them much the last three to four days so I wasn't really caught up with his drama. They also asked Ella if she had talked to me, and she told them the truth, that we've never spoken to each other.