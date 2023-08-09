Woman tells future SIL, former foster kid, that she needs to work if she wants family.

She tried to make me her maid of honor, demanded my mother throw her a bridal shower, started calling my parents mom and dad even though they asked her not to, and reached out to distant family members that we don't even talk to tell them about the engagement.

Last week we were all (Chelsea, Nico, me, and our partners) staying at our parents' place. Jenny, Nico, and my boyfriend were the only ones not up yet; the rest were in the kitchen. Chelsea, my mom, and I discussed a weekend trip.

Jenny came in, having overheard us, saying it sounded like fun, and proceeded to invite herself along. This annoyed me, and I said she couldn't just invite herself. Jenny asked why she wouldn't be invited; I noted that marrying Nico doesn't give you a blanket invite to everything his family does.