Woman tell's brother's widow she won't leave husband to take her on a trip to France.

Losing a family member is never easy. It's important to seek help from hired professionals, friends, and family when needed. But it also doesn't mean everyone has to give you everything you want.
She writes:
I (F28) have been friends with Brittany (F28) since we were about five or six, and we are very close to this day. As part of having a friendship with me, she was around my brother (M, who would be 30) quite a lot as children, and their romance blossomed as teenagers. They got married five years ago.
Unfortunately, my brother passed in a tragic accident two years ago and left a mountain of debt for Brittany. She was eight months pregnant then and ended up moving in with my parents. She and her daughter, Lilac (2F), live with my parents to this day, and the family alternate watching Lilac so Brittany can get her degree. Everyone has rallied around Brittany during such a trying time.