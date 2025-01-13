Woman tells her cousin the truth about his relationship problems, 'he's dating an AI girlfriend.' UPDATED

I tried talking with my aunt, but my aunt told me that if I wanted to fix this situation, I should go back to being single and stop making my cousin worry all the time. She seems to think that me having a boyfriend is pressuring him to get a girlfriend.

I asked a few of my friends, but my friends mostly said similar comments to you guys, which made me feel so validated. However, none of my family thinks I'm right. Would there be a way to set a boundary without being too rude to piss off my family?

My friends told me that I should tell him to show me his AI girlfriend, and if it resembles me to say something. Really loudly LOL. I considered that, but I think that’s too mean.